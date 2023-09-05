Defense dominated as Bryan pitched a 7-0 shutout of Napoleon in Ohio girls soccer action on Sept. 5.

Bryan jumped in front of Napoleon 4-0 to begin the second half.

The Golden Bears got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

