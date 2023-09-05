The Continental defense stifles Lima Temple Christian

Continental’s defense throttled Lima Temple Christian, resulting in a 7-0 shutout during this Ohio boys high school soccer game.

Recently on Sept. 1, Continental squared off with Miller City in a soccer game.

Dayton Centerville allows no points against Cincinnati Anderson

Defense dominated as Dayton Centerville pitched a 4-0 shutout of Cincinnati Anderson in Ohio boys soccer on Sept. 5.

Dayton Centerville pulled in front of Cincinnati Anderson 4-0 to begin the second half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Cincinnati Anderson faced off on Oct. 27, 2022 at Dayton Centerville High School.

Recently on Aug. 29, Dayton Centerville squared off with Springfield in a soccer game.

East Liverpool Beaver Local overcomes St. Clairsville in seat-squirming affair

East Liverpool Beaver Local posted a narrow 3-2 win over St. Clairsville in an Ohio boys soccer matchup.

The first half gave East Liverpool Beaver Local a 3-2 lead over St. Clairsville.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

In recent action on Aug. 29, St. Clairsville faced off against Cambridge.

Elida sets early tone to dominate Bryan

A swift early pace pushed Elida past Bryan Tuesday 4-1 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 5.

The first half gave Elida a 4-1 lead over Bryan.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Recently on Aug. 31, Elida squared off with Lima Shawnee in a soccer game.

Monroe and Hamilton Badin finish in a tie

Nothing was decided after Monroe and Hamilton Badin fought to a 2-2 stalemate at Hamilton Badin High on Sept. 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Recently on Aug. 29, Hamilton Badin squared off with Oxford Talawanda in a soccer game.

Troy Christian scores early, pulls away from West Milton Milton-Union

A swift early pace pushed Troy Christian past West Milton Milton-Union Tuesday 8-1 on Sept. 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Recently on Aug. 31, West Milton Milton-Union squared off with Tipp City Bethel in a soccer game.

Van Wert Lincolnview thwarts Spencerville’s quest

Van Wert Lincolnview eventually beat Spencerville 4-2 in Ohio boys soccer action on Sept. 5.

Last season, Spencerville and Van Wert Lincolnview faced off on Sept. 6, 2022 at Spencerville High School.

Recently on Aug. 28, Spencerville squared off with Bluffton in a soccer game.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.