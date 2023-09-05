Botkins prevails over Coldwater

Botkins’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Coldwater 5-2 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 5.

Botkins pulled in front of Coldwater 4-1 to begin the second half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final half.

Bryan allows no points against Napoleon

Defense dominated as Bryan pitched a 7-0 shutout of Napoleon in Ohio girls soccer action on Sept. 5.

Bryan jumped in front of Napoleon 4-0 to begin the second half.

The Golden Bears got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Dublin Coffman escapes Delaware Olentangy Berlin in thin win

Dublin Coffman posted a narrow 2-1 win over Delaware Olentangy Berlin in an Ohio girls soccer matchup.

The first half gave Dublin Coffman a 2-0 lead over Delaware Olentangy Berlin.

The Bears rallied in the final half, but the Shamrocks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Recently on Aug. 31, Dublin Coffman squared off with New Albany in a soccer game.

Lima Shawnee shuts out Lima Bath

Defense dominated as Lima Shawnee pitched a 3-0 shutout of Lima Bath in Ohio girls soccer on Sept. 5.

Last season, Lima Shawnee and Lima Bath faced off on Oct. 27, 2021 at Lima Shawnee High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf shuts out Wapakoneta

Ottawa-Glandorf’s defense throttled Wapakoneta, resulting in a 4-0 shutout for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Sept. 5.

Ottawa-Glandorf steamrolled in front of Wapakoneta 2-0 to begin the second half.

The Titans held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the final half.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Wapakoneta faced off against Ottoville and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Kenton on Aug. 29 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

St. Clairsville scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Cadiz Harrison Central

St. Clairsville took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Cadiz Harrison Central 6-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 5.

The first half gave St. Clairsville a 3-1 lead over Cadiz Harrison Central.

The Red Devils held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the second half.

Wickliffe allows no points against Kirtland

A suffocating defense helped Wickliffe handle Kirtland 2-0 on Sept. 5 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

The last time Wickliffe and Kirtland played in a 1-0 game on Oct. 25, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Kirtland faced off against Gates Mills Hawken and Wickliffe took on Jefferson on Aug. 29 at Wickliffe High School.

