Ashtabula St. John tops Beachwood

Ashtabula St. John eventually beat Beachwood 38-24 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 2.

The Fighting Heralds fought to a 20-9 intermission margin at the Bison’s expense.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Fighting Heralds held on with an 18-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Ashtabula St. John faced off against Wickliffe.

Cincinnati Aiken takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Cincinnati Wyoming

Cincinnati Wyoming trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 44-6 win over Cincinnati Aiken on Sept. 2 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cincinnati Aiken, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Cincinnati Wyoming through the end of the first quarter.

The Cowboys kept a 20-6 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Cincinnati Wyoming charged to a 41-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cowboys held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Aiken faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Aiken faced off against Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Cincinnati Wyoming took on Monroe on Aug. 25 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

Columbus South defense stifles Dayton Belmont

A suffocating defense helped Columbus South handle Dayton Belmont 28-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Columbus South a 7-0 lead over Dayton Belmont.

The Bulldogs opened a small 14-0 gap over the Bison at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Dayton Belmont faced off against Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Columbus South took on Columbus Centennial on Aug. 25 at Columbus South High School.

Columbus West allows no points against Millersport

A suffocating defense helped Columbus West handle Millersport 55-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 2.

Columbus West jumped in front of Millersport 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cowboys registered a 41-0 advantage at intermission over the Lakers.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Cowboys held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Millersport squared off with Vanlue in a football game.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin allows no points against Dublin Scioto

A suffocating defense helped Delaware Olentangy Berlin handle Dublin Scioto 38-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 2.

Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Dublin Scioto squared off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Dublin Scioto High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Dublin Scioto faced off against Columbus Bishop Watterson and Delaware Olentangy Berlin took on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on Aug. 25 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

Erie allows no points against East Cleveland Shaw

Defense dominated as Erie pitched a 38-0 shutout of East Cleveland Shaw for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 2.

The Royals fought to a 30-0 intermission margin at the Cardinals’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Royals held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, East Cleveland Shaw faced off against Youngstown East and Erie took on Euclid on Aug. 25 at Euclid High School.

Galena Columbus barely beats Saltsburg Kiski

Galena Columbus posted a narrow 20-13 win over Saltsburg Kiski at Saltsburg Kiski on Sept. 2 in Pennsylvania football action.

Saltsburg Kiski started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Galena Columbus at the end of the first quarter.

The Crusaders and the Cougars battled to a standoff at 6-6 as the third quarter began.

Galena Columbus took control in the third quarter with a 13-6 advantage over Saltsburg Kiski.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Hamilton Badin bests Trenton Edgewood

Hamilton Badin handled Trenton Edgewood 42-14 in an impressive showing during this Ohio football game.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Rams registered a 42-14 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Hamilton Badin faced off against Columbus St Francis DeSales and Trenton Edgewood took on Clarksville Clinton-Massie on Aug. 25 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

McComb overpowers Columbus Beechcroft in thorough fashion

McComb scored early and often to roll over Columbus Beechcroft 56-18 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 2.

The first quarter gave McComb a 14-0 lead over Columbus Beechcroft.

The Panthers fought to a 34-12 intermission margin at the Cougars’ expense.

McComb breathed fire to a 48-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, McComb faced off against Convoy Crestview and Columbus Beechcroft took on Columbus St Charles on Aug. 25 at Columbus Beechcroft High School.

Mentor Lake Catholic pushes over Akron Buchtel

Mentor Lake Catholic eventually beat Akron Buchtel 27-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 2.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 13-0 halftime margin at the Griffins’ expense.

Mentor Lake Catholic jumped to a 20-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

The last time Mentor Lake Catholic and Akron Buchtel played in a 21-7 game on Sept. 3, 2022.

Newton Falls escapes close call with Vienna Mathews

Newton Falls topped Vienna Mathews 12-7 in a tough tilt on Sept. 2 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Vienna Mathews, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Newton Falls through the end of the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Vienna Mathews had a 7-6 edge on Newton Falls at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Tigers fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Mustangs.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Vienna Mathews faced off against Ravenna Southeast and Newton Falls took on North Jackson Jackson-Milton on Aug. 25 at Newton Falls High School.

Paulding defeats Delphos Jefferson

Paulding earned a convincing 56-25 win over Delphos Jefferson in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Paulding opened with an 8-0 advantage over Delphos Jefferson through the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense charged in front for a 32-12 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Delphos Jefferson drew within 40-25 in the third quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Paulding took on Spencerville on Aug. 25 at Spencerville High School.

Portsmouth Notre Dame tacks win on Lancaster Fisher Catholic

Portsmouth Notre Dame earned a convincing 46-17 win over Lancaster Fisher Catholic on Sept. 2 in Ohio football action.

Portsmouth Notre Dame opened with a 22-14 advantage over Lancaster Fisher Catholic through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 24-3 edge.

Last season, Portsmouth Notre Dame and Lancaster Fisher Catholic faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Portsmouth Notre Dame squared off with Sugar Grove Berne Union in a football game.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place pushes over Cincinnati Shroder

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place eventually beat Cincinnati Shroder 40-20 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 2.

Last season, St Bernard-Elmwood Place and Cincinnati Shroder squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Cincinnati Shroder High School.

Steubenville Catholic Central pushes over Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans

Steubenville Catholic Central collected a solid win over Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans in a 28-14 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 2.

Steubenville Catholic Central moved in front of Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Bishops inched back to a 14-7 deficit.

Steubenville Catholic Central jumped to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders and the Bishops each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Steubenville Catholic Central and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans played in a 18-15 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off against Reedsville Eastern.

Waynesville takes down Blanchester

Waynesville earned a convincing 56-14 win over Blanchester in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Waynesville a 20-6 lead over Blanchester.

The Spartans’ offense charged in front for a 34-14 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Waynesville breathed fire to a 42-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Waynesville and Blanchester squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Waynesville High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Blanchester faced off against Batavia and Waynesville took on Jamestown Greeneview on Aug. 25 at Waynesville High School.

Wheeling Linsly delivers statement win over Parma Heights Holy Name

Wheeling Linsly recorded a big victory over Parma Heights Holy Name 42-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.