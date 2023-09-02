Kenton posted a narrow 2-1 win over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale during this Ohio boys high school soccer game.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first half.

The Wildcats got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Last season, Kenton and Mt Blanchard Riverdale squared off on Sept. 4, 2021 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

Recently on Aug. 26, Kenton squared off with Upper Sandusky in a soccer game.

