Atwater Waterloo and Massillon Tuslaw finish in a tie

Atwater Waterloo and Massillon Tuslaw proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 1-1 knot on Sept. 2 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Dayton Centerville allows no points against Mason

A suffocating defense helped Dayton Centerville handle Mason 5-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup.

Last season, Mason and Dayton Centerville squared off on Sept. 4, 2021 at Mason High School.

Recently on Aug. 29, Dayton Centerville squared off with Springfield in a soccer game.

Kenton pockets slim win over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale

Kenton posted a narrow 2-1 win over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale during this Ohio boys high school soccer game.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first half.

The Wildcats got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Last season, Kenton and Mt Blanchard Riverdale squared off on Sept. 4, 2021 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

Recently on Aug. 26, Kenton squared off with Upper Sandusky in a soccer game.

New Philadelphia shuts out Cambridge

Defense dominated as New Philadelphia pitched a 9-0 shutout of Cambridge in Ohio boys soccer action on Sept. 2.

The last time New Philadelphia and Cambridge played in a 2-0 game on Sept. 9, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 22, New Philadelphia faced off against Ashland and Cambridge took on St. Clairsville on Aug. 29 at St. Clairsville High School.

The Ottoville defense stifles Bluffton

A suffocating defense helped Ottoville handle Bluffton 3-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 2.

Last season, Bluffton and Ottoville faced off on Sept. 7, 2021 at Ottoville High School.

In recent action on Aug. 28, Bluffton faced off against Spencerville.

West Milton Milton-Union allows no points against Bellefontaine

A suffocating defense helped West Milton Milton-Union handle Bellefontaine 5-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 2.

West Milton Milton-Union opened with a 3-0 advantage over Bellefontaine through the first half.

The Bulldogs held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the final half.

In recent action on Aug. 29, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against Germantown Valley View.

