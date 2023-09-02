Ottoville and Spencerville proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 1-1 knot in Ohio girls soccer action on Sept. 2.

Both teams were shutout in the first half.

The two squads struggled evenly in the final half, settling for a 1-1.

The last time Ottoville and Spencerville played in a 4-0 game on Sept. 4, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 28, Spencerville faced off against Bluffton.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.