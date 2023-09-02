A suffocating defense helped Columbus West handle Millersport 55-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 2.

Columbus West jumped in front of Millersport 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cowboys registered a 41-0 advantage at intermission over the Lakers.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Cowboys held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Millersport squared off with Vanlue in a football game.

