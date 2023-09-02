Cincinnati Wyoming trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 44-6 win over Cincinnati Aiken on Sept. 2 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cincinnati Aiken, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Cincinnati Wyoming through the end of the first quarter.

The Cowboys kept a 20-6 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Cincinnati Wyoming charged to a 41-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cowboys held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Aiken faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Aiken faced off against Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Cincinnati Wyoming took on Monroe on Aug. 25 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

