A suffocating defense helped Delaware Olentangy Berlin handle Dublin Scioto 38-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 2.

Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Dublin Scioto squared off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Dublin Scioto High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Dublin Scioto faced off against Columbus Bishop Watterson and Delaware Olentangy Berlin took on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on Aug. 25 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.