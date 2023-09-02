Waynesville earned a convincing 56-14 win over Blanchester in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Waynesville a 20-6 lead over Blanchester.

The Spartans’ offense charged in front for a 34-14 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Waynesville breathed fire to a 42-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Waynesville and Blanchester squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Waynesville High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Blanchester faced off against Batavia and Waynesville took on Jamestown Greeneview on Aug. 25 at Waynesville High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.