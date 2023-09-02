Galena Columbus posted a narrow 20-13 win over Saltsburg Kiski at Saltsburg Kiski on Sept. 2 in Pennsylvania football action.

Saltsburg Kiski started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Galena Columbus at the end of the first quarter.

The Crusaders and the Cougars battled to a standoff at 6-6 as the third quarter began.

Galena Columbus took control in the third quarter with a 13-6 advantage over Saltsburg Kiski.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

