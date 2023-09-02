Holgate left no doubt on Friday, controlling Britton Deerfield from start to finish for a 48-26 victory in a Michigan high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Holgate a 22-6 lead over Britton Deerfield.

The Tigers registered a 28-6 advantage at intermission over the Patriots.

Britton Deerfield rallied in the third quarter by making it 28-18.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-8 edge.

