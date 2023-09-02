Woodsfield Monroe Central’s advantage forced Hannibal River to dig down, but it did to earn a 44-26 win Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Woodsfield Monroe Central started on steady ground by forging a 20-14 lead over Hannibal River at the end of the first quarter.

The Pilots kept a 22-20 halftime margin at the Seminoles’ expense.

Hannibal River pulled to a 44-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hannibal River and Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Richmond Edison.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.