Franklin Furnace Green topped Manchester 13-10 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

Franklin Furnace Green opened with a 7-0 advantage over Manchester through the first quarter.

The Greyhounds rallied in the second quarter by making it 7-2.

Franklin Furnace Green moved to a 13-2 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Greyhounds rallied in the final quarter, but the Bobcats skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Franklin Furnace Green faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Manchester took on Portsmouth Notre Dame on Aug. 18 at Manchester High School.

