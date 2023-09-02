Portsmouth Notre Dame earned a convincing 46-17 win over Lancaster Fisher Catholic on Sept. 2 in Ohio football action.

Portsmouth Notre Dame opened with a 22-14 advantage over Lancaster Fisher Catholic through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 24-3 edge.

Last season, Portsmouth Notre Dame and Lancaster Fisher Catholic faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Portsmouth Notre Dame squared off with Sugar Grove Berne Union in a football game.

