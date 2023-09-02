Reedsville Eastern handled Crown City South Gallia 34-8 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory at Crown City South Gallia High.

Last season, Reedsville Eastern and Crown City South Gallia faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Crown City South Gallia faced off against Racine Southern and Reedsville Eastern took on Bidwell River Valley on Aug. 18 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.