It was a tough night for McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley which was overmatched by Waynesfield-Goshen in this 35-6 verdict.

Waynesfield-Goshen jumped in front of McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Waynesfield-Goshen stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams rallied in the final quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Waynesfield-Goshen and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Ada and Waynesfield-Goshen took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Aug. 18 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

