Pioneer North Central handled Fremont 30-3 in an impressive showing on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Pioneer North Central darted in front of Fremont 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Pioneer North Central steamrolled to a 22-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Pioneer North Central got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-3 edge.

Recently on Aug. 18, Pioneer North Central squared off with Elmore Woodmore in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.