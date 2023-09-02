Montpelier topped Edgerton in a 34-28 overtime thriller in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Montpelier a 7-0 lead over Edgerton.

The Locomotives opened a meager 21-7 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Montpelier and Edgerton locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Locomotives and the Bulldogs locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Montpelier got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Edgerton and Montpelier played in a 35-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Montpelier faced off against Antwerp and Edgerton took on Edon on Aug. 18 at Edgerton High School.

