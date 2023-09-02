Weirton Weir overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 23-12 win against Toronto during this Ohio football game.

Toronto showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-7 advantage over Weirton Weir as the first quarter ended.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Weirton Weir broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-12 lead over Toronto.

The Red Riders held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Toronto faced off against East Canton.

