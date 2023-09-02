West Jefferson controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 49-14 victory over London Madison-Plains on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave West Jefferson a 14-0 lead over London Madison-Plains.

The Roughriders’ offense breathed fire in front for a 35-0 lead over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 42-7.

The Roughriders and the Golden Eagles each scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, London Madison-Plains faced off against Williamsport Westfall and West Jefferson took on Columbus Africentric on Aug. 18 at Columbus Africentric.

