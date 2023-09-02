Ironton Rock Hill controlled the action to earn an impressive 47-13 win against Oak Hill in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Ironton Rock Hill opened with a 7-0 advantage over Oak Hill through the first quarter.

The Redmen opened an enormous 27-7 gap over the Oaks at the intermission.

Ironton Rock Hill pulled to a 47-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Oaks outpointed the Redmen 6-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Ironton Rock Hill and Oak Hill faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Oak Hill High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Oak Hill faced off against Wellston and Ironton Rock Hill took on Minford on Aug. 18 at Minford High School.

