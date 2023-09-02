Newton Falls topped Vienna Mathews 12-7 in a tough tilt on Sept. 2 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Vienna Mathews, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Newton Falls through the end of the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Vienna Mathews had a 7-6 edge on Newton Falls at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Tigers fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Mustangs.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Vienna Mathews faced off against Ravenna Southeast and Newton Falls took on North Jackson Jackson-Milton on Aug. 25 at Newton Falls High School.

