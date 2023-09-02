Mineral Ridge handled Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 42-6 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The Rams’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas faced off against Campbell Memorial and Mineral Ridge took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Aug. 18 at Mineral Ridge High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.