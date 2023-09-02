Springfield Northeastern recorded a big victory over Springfield Catholic Central 41-8 at Springfield Northeastern High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Springfield Northeastern a 7-0 lead over Springfield Catholic Central.

The Jets fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Irish’s expense.

Springfield Northeastern steamrolled to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Irish’s 8-7 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Springfield Northeastern faced off against Tipp City Bethel and Springfield Catholic Central took on Cincinnati North College Hill on Aug. 18 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

