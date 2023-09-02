Williamsburg finally found a way to top Cincinnati Mariemont 34-28 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The last time Cincinnati Mariemont and Williamsburg played in a 33-0 game on Sept. 3, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Mariemont faced off against Dayton Oakwood and Williamsburg took on Batavia on Aug. 18 at Batavia High School.

