Mechanicsburg’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Springfield Greenon 47-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Mechanicsburg High.

The first quarter gave Mechanicsburg a 21-0 lead over Springfield Greenon.

The Indians fought to a 41-0 halftime margin at the Knights’ expense.

Springfield Greenon drew within 41-7 in the third quarter.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Mechanicsburg faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and Springfield Greenon took on Casstown Miami East on Aug. 18 at Springfield Greenon High School.

