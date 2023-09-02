West Liberty-Salem took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Jamestown Greeneview 41-19 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave West Liberty-Salem a 14-0 lead over Jamestown Greeneview.

The Tigers opened a colossal 34-6 gap over the Rams at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 41-13.

The Rams outpointed the Tigers 6-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Jamestown Greeneview faced off against Dayton Northridge and West Liberty-Salem took on St Paris Graham on Aug. 18 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

