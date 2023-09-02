Waynesville notched a win against Blanchester 34-14 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a close 17-7 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Waynesville and Blanchester played in a 45-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Blanchester faced off against Bainbridge Paint Valley and Waynesville took on Clarksville Clinton-Massie on Aug. 18 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.