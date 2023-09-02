South Point controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-7 win against Russell in an Ohio high school football matchup.

South Point darted in front of Russell 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Russell climbed back to within 13-7.

The Pointers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, South Point faced off against Ashland Boyd County.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.