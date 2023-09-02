Greenup County took full advantage of overtime to defeat Portsmouth 28-22 at Portsmouth High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Portsmouth showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-0 advantage over Greenup County as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard blinked a 15-15 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Greenup County and Portsmouth locked in a 22-22 stalemate.

Neither squad could muster points in the final quarter.

Greenup County held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Recently on Aug. 18, Greenup County squared off with Coal Grove in a football game.

