Piketon trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 42-14 win over Lucasville Valley on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Lucasville Valley and Piketon faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Piketon High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Piketon faced off against Goshen.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.