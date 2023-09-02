McDermott Northwest seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 42-23 over Chillicothe Huntington in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Last season, Chillicothe Huntington and McDermott Northwest faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Chillicothe Huntington squared off with Sabina East Clinton in a football game.

