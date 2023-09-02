Minford handled Wellston 42-18 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Tough to find an edge early, Minford and Wellston fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Falcons registered a 28-7 advantage at halftime over the Golden Rockets.

Minford roared to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Rockets closed the lead with a 11-0 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Minford and Wellston faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Wellston High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Minford faced off against Ironton Rock Hill and Wellston took on Oak Hill on Aug. 18 at Wellston High School.

