Willow Wood Symmes Valley raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 30-8 win over Bidwell River Valley in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Bidwell River Valley were both scoreless.

The Vikings opened a meager 14-0 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley breathed fire to a 22-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Willow Wood Symmes Valley faced off against Chesapeake and Bidwell River Valley took on Reedsville Eastern on Aug. 18 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

