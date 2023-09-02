Kansas Lakota finally found a way to top Northwood 15-13 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Kansas Lakota and Northwood settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Kansas Lakota jumped in front of Northwood 15-13 to begin the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Northwood and Kansas Lakota faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Northwood High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Northwood faced off against Rossford and Kansas Lakota took on Monroeville on Aug. 18 at Monroeville High School.

