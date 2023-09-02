Richmond Edison dominated Minerva 40-7 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense roared in front for a 27-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Richmond Edison jumped to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions outpointed the Wildcats 7-6 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Minerva faced off against East Liverpool and Richmond Edison took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on Aug. 18 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

