Ravenna Southeast collected a solid win over Warren Champion in a 33-20 verdict on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

The last time Warren Champion and Ravenna Southeast played in a 45-14 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 18, Ravenna Southeast squared off with Wickliffe in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.