Waverly rallied from behind to knock off Chillicothe Unioto for a 28-14 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Chillicothe Unioto showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Waverly as the first quarter ended.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 14-14 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Waverly darted to a 28-14 bulge over Chillicothe Unioto as the fourth quarter began.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Waverly and Chillicothe Unioto faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against McArthur Vinton County and Waverly took on Washington Court House Miami Trace on Aug. 18 at Waverly High School.

