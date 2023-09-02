Louisville Manual overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 24-8 win over Cincinnati Taft at Cincinnati Taft High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Taft started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Louisville Manual at the end of the first quarter.

The Crimsons kept a 17-8 halftime margin at the Senators’ expense.

Louisville Manual jumped to a 24-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Taft faced off against Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park.

