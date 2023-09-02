Reading dominated from start to finish in an imposing 70-7 win over Cincinnati Summit Country Day for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Reading roared in front of Cincinnati Summit Country Day 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a mammoth 49-0 gap over the Silver Knights at halftime.

Reading jumped to a 62-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

Last season, Reading and Cincinnati Summit Country Day squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Reading High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Summit Country Day faced off against Cincinnati Country Day and Reading took on Cincinnati Woodward on Aug. 18 at Reading High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.