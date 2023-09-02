Oviedo The Master’s Academy dominated from start to finish in an imposing 62-35 win over Cincinnati Hills Christian in a Florida high school football matchup.

Last season, Cincinnati Hills Christian and Oviedo The Master’s Academy faced off on Sept. 3, 2022 at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Hills Christian faced off against Gahanna Columbus Academy.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.