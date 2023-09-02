McArthur Vinton County eventually beat Glouster Trimble 20-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Vikings opened a tight 7-0 gap over the Tomcats at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and Glouster Trimble squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Glouster Trimble faced off against Nelsonville-York and McArthur Vinton County took on Chillicothe Unioto on Aug. 18 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

