Gallipolis Gallia left no doubt in recording a 42-12 win over Point Pleasant on Sept. 1 in West Virginia football action.

Gallipolis Gallia moved in front of Point Pleasant 21-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense thundered in front for a 28-10 lead over the Big Blacks at halftime.

Gallipolis Gallia steamrolled to a 41-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 2-1 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Gallipolis Gallia and Point Pleasant squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

Recently on Aug. 19, Gallipolis Gallia squared off with Pomeroy Meigs in a football game.

