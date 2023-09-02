Pepper Pike Orange eventually beat Wickliffe 28-14 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Pepper Pike Orange a 20-7 lead over Wickliffe.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Wickliffe showed some mettle by fighting back to a 20-14 count in the third quarter.

The Lions held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 18, Wickliffe squared off with Ravenna Southeast in a football game.

