Defense dominated as East Liverpool Beaver Local pitched a 43-0 shutout of Jefferson in an Ohio high school football matchup.

East Liverpool Beaver Local pulled in front of Jefferson 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

East Liverpool Beaver Local pulled to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 18, East Liverpool Beaver Local faced off against Struthers and Jefferson took on Girard on Aug. 18 at Girard High School.

