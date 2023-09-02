Middlefield Cardinal’s defense throttled Akron Coventry, resulting in a 46-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Middlefield Cardinal opened with a 20-0 advantage over Akron Coventry through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Huskies held on with a 26-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Akron Coventry and Middlefield Cardinal faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Garrettsville Garfield.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.