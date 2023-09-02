St. Bernard Roger Bacon topped Cincinnati Hughes 20-14 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cincinnati Hughes, as it began with a 7-6 edge over St. Bernard Roger Bacon through the end of the first quarter.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-14 lead over Cincinnati Hughes.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 18, St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off against Cincinnati Indian Hill and Cincinnati Hughes took on Corbin on Aug. 18 at Corbin High School.

