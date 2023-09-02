Tipp City Tippecanoe left no doubt in recording a 49-6 win over Greenville in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Tipp City Tippecanoe opened with a 14-0 advantage over Greenville through the first quarter.

The Red Devils fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at the Green Wave’s expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Red Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Greenville squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Greenville High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Bellbrook and Greenville took on Eaton on Aug. 18 at Greenville High School.

